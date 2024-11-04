Previous
Arnold orking ens Club by phil_howcroft
Photo 3304

Arnold orking ens Club

Actually Arnold Working Mens Club but the W and M are missing from the sign

This is a derelict block on our main shopping street in Arnold.

I've photographed it before, using a 35mm film , but I think it deserves a place on my photostream in black and white

The club closed in 2015 so has been empty for 9 years now, the other units in the block are all currently unoccupied.

A sad state of affairs. I think we visited the club twice, once we bumped into one of Jane's work colleagues outside the club and they signed us in as "non members" and we had a game of bingo !!! The second time our daughter's trumpet teacher had hired the venue for his big band and we went to watch the band !

Looks grim, but then many a UK shopping street looks grim these days as the "high street" continues to struggle to out of town shopping parks and on-line shopping
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Christopher Cox ace
Love it!
November 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@christophercox thank you Christopher , glad you like it !
November 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Great b&w Phil
November 4th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great photo for the city’s historical society
November 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely captured in b&w!
November 4th, 2024  
