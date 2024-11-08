Sign up
Photo 3307
High Street Arnold at Dusk
An extended 'last walk of the day' with Elsie, the weather has been grey and dark for what seems like a few weeks now...
Nearly 4 pm , car lights on , grey sky , struggling for photos.
The 58 bus to the city, our bus, Elsie travels on with me when we go on our photowalks into the city
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
4th November 2024 3:45pm
street photography
mono
nottingham
arnold
nctx
58bus
streetie
Casablanca
ace
It had been a jolly grey week! Sums it up well.
November 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A different view of Arnold that we use to see on your posts. A great record of your town.
November 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
watching the news Casa' ..apparently this long period of grey dull skies is know as "anticyclonic gloom" ...so now you know 😀
November 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , much appreciated
November 8th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Oh, Elsie is allowed on a bus! What fun!
November 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
yes £1 for an all day ticket ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-10-09
November 8th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Sad to hear about the weather - I guess you are all used to it in England!
November 8th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
@phil_howcroft
That’s right. I saw that photo. Thank you for the link. Elsie is so cute.
November 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
You've definitely captured the grey sky mood.
November 8th, 2024
