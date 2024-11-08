Previous
High Street Arnold at Dusk by phil_howcroft
High Street Arnold at Dusk

An extended 'last walk of the day' with Elsie, the weather has been grey and dark for what seems like a few weeks now...

Nearly 4 pm , car lights on , grey sky , struggling for photos.

The 58 bus to the city, our bus, Elsie travels on with me when we go on our photowalks into the city


8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca ace
It had been a jolly grey week! Sums it up well.
November 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A different view of Arnold that we use to see on your posts. A great record of your town.
November 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca watching the news Casa&#039; ..apparently this long period of grey dull skies is know as "anticyclonic gloom" ...so now you know 😀
November 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , much appreciated
November 8th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, Elsie is allowed on a bus! What fun!
November 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli yes £1 for an all day ticket .... https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-10-09
November 8th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Sad to hear about the weather - I guess you are all used to it in England!
November 8th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
@phil_howcroft That’s right. I saw that photo. Thank you for the link. Elsie is so cute.
November 8th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
You've definitely captured the grey sky mood.
November 8th, 2024  
