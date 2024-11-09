Jazz at St. John The Devine

We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra at St. John the Devine church , Bulwell, Nottingham.



Followers will know we follow the orchestra, Wendy, the drummer is a friend / social media contact.



It's a stunning church, in an inner city suburb. It could probably do with a bit of TLC in some parts of the interior, but as you can see from the photo it is a great location for a Jazz gig.



A frame within a frame composition, always works

