Previous
Jazz at St. John The Devine by phil_howcroft
Photo 3308

Jazz at St. John The Devine

We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra at St. John the Devine church , Bulwell, Nottingham.

Followers will know we follow the orchestra, Wendy, the drummer is a friend / social media contact.

It's a stunning church, in an inner city suburb. It could probably do with a bit of TLC in some parts of the interior, but as you can see from the photo it is a great location for a Jazz gig.

A frame within a frame composition, always works
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Nice one. Sounds like great fun
November 9th, 2024  
Philippa R
Lovely, hope you enjoyed the concert!
November 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I bet the acoustics are wonderful. Always love a frame in frame!
November 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely, hope you enjoyed
November 10th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great shot Phil, with the arch nicely framing the orchestra.Too bad you couldn't record the music for us :-)
November 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Nice.
November 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful venue for the jazz orchestra. and within that archway - the acoustics must have been wonderful ! Hope you enjoyed the concert !
November 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! I'll bet the music was marvelous with the acoustics.
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise