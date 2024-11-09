Sign up
Previous
Photo 3308
Jazz at St. John The Devine
We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra at St. John the Devine church , Bulwell, Nottingham.
Followers will know we follow the orchestra, Wendy, the drummer is a friend / social media contact.
It's a stunning church, in an inner city suburb. It could probably do with a bit of TLC in some parts of the interior, but as you can see from the photo it is a great location for a Jazz gig.
A frame within a frame composition, always works
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
9
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3374
photos
115
followers
97
following
906% complete
View this month »
Zilli~
ace
Nice one. Sounds like great fun
November 9th, 2024
Philippa R
Lovely, hope you enjoyed the concert!
November 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I bet the acoustics are wonderful. Always love a frame in frame!
November 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
How lovely, hope you enjoyed
November 10th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great shot Phil, with the arch nicely framing the orchestra.Too bad you couldn't record the music for us :-)
November 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice.
November 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful venue for the jazz orchestra. and within that archway - the acoustics must have been wonderful ! Hope you enjoyed the concert !
November 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! I'll bet the music was marvelous with the acoustics.
November 10th, 2024
