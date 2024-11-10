Sign up
Photo 3309
Wollaton Park Autum Colours
Today , Monday , was the first time we've seen any sun for several days.
We went to Wollaton Park in the morning for a walk.
The last of the Autumn leaves are still looking pretty
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3376
photos
115
followers
97
following
906% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th November 2024 10:36am
leaves
,
walk
,
nottingham
,
parklife
,
wollaton
,
wollaton park
Beverley
ace
A beautiful colourful walk… lovely.
November 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the way those leaves fill most of the frame. Such a pretty capture Phil.
November 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful autumn scene.
November 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful fall colors
November 11th, 2024
Philippa R
Oh that's gorgeous Phil, I love the two figures receding into the distance
November 11th, 2024
