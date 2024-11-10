Previous
Wollaton Park Autum Colours by phil_howcroft
Wollaton Park Autum Colours

Today , Monday , was the first time we've seen any sun for several days.

We went to Wollaton Park in the morning for a walk.

The last of the Autumn leaves are still looking pretty
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

Beverley ace
A beautiful colourful walk… lovely.
November 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the way those leaves fill most of the frame. Such a pretty capture Phil.
November 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful autumn scene.
November 11th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful fall colors
November 11th, 2024  
Philippa R
Oh that's gorgeous Phil, I love the two figures receding into the distance
November 11th, 2024  
