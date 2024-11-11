Sign up
Previous
Photo 3310
Wayne Manor - Wollaton Hall
This is the rear view of Batmans's Wayne Manor , Wollaton Hall, Nottingham.
Looking rather splendid in the beautiful low autumnal sun on a Monday morning.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
6
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th November 2024 10:46am
Tags
batman
,
nottingham
,
parklife
,
wollaton
,
wollaton park
,
wayne manor
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely building. I have only been here once, a school trip, many years ago.
November 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
A stunning piece of architecture and capture.
November 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Magnificent Wollaton Hall… wonderful light waking it up.
November 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful architecture
November 11th, 2024
Philippa R
What a lovely building, nice photo
November 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
November 12th, 2024
