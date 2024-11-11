Previous
Wayne Manor - Wollaton Hall by phil_howcroft
Photo 3310

Wayne Manor - Wollaton Hall

This is the rear view of Batmans's Wayne Manor , Wollaton Hall, Nottingham.

Looking rather splendid in the beautiful low autumnal sun on a Monday morning.

11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely building. I have only been here once, a school trip, many years ago.
November 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
A stunning piece of architecture and capture.
November 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Magnificent Wollaton Hall… wonderful light waking it up.
November 11th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful architecture
November 11th, 2024  
Philippa R
What a lovely building, nice photo
November 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
November 12th, 2024  
