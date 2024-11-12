Previous
Wollaton Park, Camellia House by phil_howcroft
Wollaton Park, Camellia House

Another photo from our walk to Wollaton Park yesterday.

Elsie our whippet and me, stood in the doorway of the Camellia House. A wrought iron glass house built in 1827 . Elsie has a winter coat on as it was a bit nippy despite the sunshine.

12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful architecture. Great photo of you and Elsie
November 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You look very at home there, like it is a mega kennel!
November 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful solarium and I like the pair at the door. =)
November 12th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I see you and your little dog too :-) if you turn it black and white you can tag it fiveplustwo-blackandwhite :-) or just do another selfie for us :-)
November 12th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fab photo - great architecture!
November 13th, 2024  
