Previous
Photo 3311
Wollaton Park, Camellia House
Another photo from our walk to Wollaton Park yesterday.
Elsie our whippet and me, stood in the doorway of the Camellia House. A wrought iron glass house built in 1827 . Elsie has a winter coat on as it was a bit nippy despite the sunshine.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
5
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3377
photos
115
followers
97
following
907% complete
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th November 2024 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
wollaton park
,
camellia house
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful architecture. Great photo of you and Elsie
November 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
You look very at home there, like it is a mega kennel!
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a beautiful solarium and I like the pair at the door. =)
November 12th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I see you and your little dog too :-) if you turn it black and white you can tag it fiveplustwo-blackandwhite :-) or just do another selfie for us :-)
November 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
fab photo - great architecture!
November 13th, 2024
close