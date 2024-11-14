Sign up
Previous
Photo 3313
Corner House Tree
This is Nottingham's Corner House a shopping mall and cinema complex in the heart of the city.
I liked the autumn tree against the glass and stone.
BTW : The plastic covers in the bottom right hand corner conceal sleeping bags and clothes of a couple of homeless people who 'sleep roughing this location
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
5
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th November 2024 1:23pm
Tags
tree
,
colours
,
street photography
,
autumn
,
nottingham
,
juxtaposition
,
corner house
,
streetie
Corinne C
ace
A nice shopping mall. The beautiful tree contrasts nicely with the modern looking building. So sad to see homeless people sleeping in front of the shopping center.
November 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Nice architecture and street shot. Homelessness ... it's been around since the beginning of time, and still we struggle with it. Sad.
November 15th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Interesting building and lovely tree
November 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It makes a lovely scene, but sad to hear about the homeless
November 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely street shot! I like the differences in the architecture and your tree is so nice.
November 16th, 2024
