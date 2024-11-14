Previous
Corner House Tree by phil_howcroft
Corner House Tree

This is Nottingham's Corner House a shopping mall and cinema complex in the heart of the city.

I liked the autumn tree against the glass and stone.

BTW : The plastic covers in the bottom right hand corner conceal sleeping bags and clothes of a couple of homeless people who 'sleep roughing this location

14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
A nice shopping mall. The beautiful tree contrasts nicely with the modern looking building. So sad to see homeless people sleeping in front of the shopping center.
November 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Nice architecture and street shot. Homelessness ... it's been around since the beginning of time, and still we struggle with it. Sad.
November 15th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Interesting building and lovely tree
November 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It makes a lovely scene, but sad to hear about the homeless
November 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely street shot! I like the differences in the architecture and your tree is so nice.
November 16th, 2024  
