Previous
Black 5 at Newark Northgate by phil_howcroft
Photo 3314

Black 5 at Newark Northgate

At camera club on Thursday, one of our members, John, announced that a black 5 would be travelling through Newark Northgate railway station on Saturday Morning.

For those of you who are not railway enthusiasts a Black 5 is a steam train. I'm not a railway enthusiast but I did, as most youngsters of my generation did, "play on the railway lines". We had a railway station near our house in Bolton (Bromley Cross Station) and we used to climb the bridges and sit on the platform as steam trains raced by.

I thought we could combine a trip to Waitrose & Partners, Newark, with a bit of "train spotting". I also did a bit of google searching and noticed that the iconic Sir Nigel Gresley would be travelling through the same station about 20 minutes before the Black 5.

The Black 5 was running about 30 minutes behind schedule, so we were stood on the platforms for about an hour on a damp, grey and cold Saturday morning. Jane was getting cold waiting, but she did appreciate the beauty and smell of the Black 5 as it raced through the station.

I showed my inexperience as a train photographer with the Gresley as I think I stood in the wrong place and I blinked and it had passed ! I got a better location for the Black 5.

Locomotive 4871 was built by the LMS at Crewe in 1945 and later renumbered 44871 by British Railways. It was one of the last steam locomotives in use at the end of steam under British Railways operation. 44871 was used with 44781 on the Carlisle to Manchester leg of the infamous end of steam ‘15 Guinea’ farewell special on 11 August 1968. Locomotive 44871 was withdrawn from service the day after on 12 August 1968.

16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well captured! Like Sheldon Cooper, I love these old trains.
November 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is fabulous! I love to see the steam and the locomotive is so iconic!
November 16th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot, Phil. I appreciate your efforts, as I recently took my first steam train photos. It's not as easy as one might think! I also spent many hours in my youth playing on RR tracks that were near my childhood home. Fun memories!
November 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Well captured Phil! We used to play on a disused railway line. Seems to have been a thing of the time.
November 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
November 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford railways were very attractive playgrounds back in the day and access to them was very easy !!!
November 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 Thank you kerry , they were travelling fast ... fun memories , if a little dangerous !
November 16th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A very nice shot of the Black 5 - fav! I was at York waiting for the arrival of both steam specials. The challenge here is getting a clear shot, with the large crowd on the station as they arrived!

Ian
November 17th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Worth waiting for. Such a superb train. Great narrative
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise