Black 5 at Newark Northgate

At camera club on Thursday, one of our members, John, announced that a black 5 would be travelling through Newark Northgate railway station on Saturday Morning.



For those of you who are not railway enthusiasts a Black 5 is a steam train. I'm not a railway enthusiast but I did, as most youngsters of my generation did, "play on the railway lines". We had a railway station near our house in Bolton (Bromley Cross Station) and we used to climb the bridges and sit on the platform as steam trains raced by.



I thought we could combine a trip to Waitrose & Partners, Newark, with a bit of "train spotting". I also did a bit of google searching and noticed that the iconic Sir Nigel Gresley would be travelling through the same station about 20 minutes before the Black 5.



The Black 5 was running about 30 minutes behind schedule, so we were stood on the platforms for about an hour on a damp, grey and cold Saturday morning. Jane was getting cold waiting, but she did appreciate the beauty and smell of the Black 5 as it raced through the station.



I showed my inexperience as a train photographer with the Gresley as I think I stood in the wrong place and I blinked and it had passed ! I got a better location for the Black 5.



Locomotive 4871 was built by the LMS at Crewe in 1945 and later renumbered 44871 by British Railways. It was one of the last steam locomotives in use at the end of steam under British Railways operation. 44871 was used with 44781 on the Carlisle to Manchester leg of the infamous end of steam ‘15 Guinea’ farewell special on 11 August 1968. Locomotive 44871 was withdrawn from service the day after on 12 August 1968.



