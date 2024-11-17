Sir Nigel Gresley approaching Newark Northgate

My second photo from yesterdays "train spotting" hour at Newark Northgate
This is Sir Nigel Gresley.
60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is an LNER Class A4 4-6-2 ("Pacific") steam locomotive built at Doncaster Works in 1937 to a design of Sir Nigel Gresley for operation on the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER). The locomotive holds the post-war speed record for steam locomotives on British Railways. The locomotive was withdrawn from service in 1966 and purchased for preservation the same year; it is one of six A4s to be preserved.