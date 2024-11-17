Previous
Sir Nigel Gresley approaching Newark Northgate by phil_howcroft
Photo 3315

Sir Nigel Gresley approaching Newark Northgate

My second photo from yesterdays "train spotting" hour at Newark Northgate

This is Sir Nigel Gresley.

60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is an LNER Class A4 4-6-2 ("Pacific") steam locomotive built at Doncaster Works in 1937 to a design of Sir Nigel Gresley for operation on the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER). The locomotive holds the post-war speed record for steam locomotives on British Railways. The locomotive was withdrawn from service in 1966 and purchased for preservation the same year; it is one of six A4s to be preserved.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca One for you , the Sir Nigel Gresley is a sister loco of "Mallard" !
November 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Keep them coming! I love these old trains.
November 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Impressive. I, too, these train portraits!
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise