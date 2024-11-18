100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 453 : Colin

This is Colin, who I met near Marks and Spencer in Nottingham. Colin was sat on a bench listening to a busker playing his Saxophone. Colin was really enjoying the music and I caught his eye and went to speak to him.Colin knew the busker and told me he loves Jazz. He told me some of his all time greats, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra – “I love his voice , it really makes you want to get up and dance”. Colin told me he collects vinyl and told me he’s been buying the records from the same shop in Nottingham for many years. Colin also busks, he plays the harmonica, often in the Arboretum park on a Saturday afternoon and also near Marks and Spencer. I told him I was surprised I’ve never seen him busking.Colin more or less told me his life story, his father was from Sri Lanka and his Mum from Derby. He joined the navy in the Catering Services and worked his way up to Chief Steward providing silver service to officers. He spent 10 years in the Navy - “It’s a great life, you see the world” - and then worked in Catering in the hotel and hospitality industry. His life took a new direction in the 1980's when he went on holiday to New York and ended up selling books for 5 years. He sold them on street corners, his boss told him he was a good salesman as the Americans loved his English accent. He lived for some time with a Brasilian family in a shared house. “They loved to party especially at fiesta time, they wanted me to party all the time, which was a bit of a problem as I had to get up early to sell my books”Colin made many friends in New York, he showed me a photo of him with one of his friends, a New York Police officer, of Puerto Rican heritage. “He was one of the good ones, a good man and officer”. ColinColin told me all about his family and said he would love to write a book of his adventures. I suggested Colin could do an online blog as a way of testing the water, Colin thought that was a good idea !That’s it really, thank you for being a great stranger Colin, enjoy your Jazz.To see Colin's photo from New York in the 1980's click the link here....