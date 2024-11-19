Sign up
Photo 3317
St Marys : Autumn - Snow Juxtaposition
It's not meant to snow while we still have autumn leaves on the trees.
Autumn Leaves and Snow again the clock tower at St. Mary's Church, Arnold, Nottingham.
I think this is a Rowan tree contrasted against the Clock Tower.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful shot Phil!
You made me smile, weather has no rules these days :-)
November 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous… so funny
November 19th, 2024
You made me smile, weather has no rules these days :-)