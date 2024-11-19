Previous
St Marys : Autumn - Snow Juxtaposition by phil_howcroft
Photo 3317

St Marys : Autumn - Snow Juxtaposition

It's not meant to snow while we still have autumn leaves on the trees.

Autumn Leaves and Snow again the clock tower at St. Mary's Church, Arnold, Nottingham.

I think this is a Rowan tree contrasted against the Clock Tower.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
A beautiful shot Phil!
You made me smile, weather has no rules these days :-)
November 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous… so funny
November 19th, 2024  
