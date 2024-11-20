Sign up
Previous
Photo 3318
From Russia With Love
We are having a competition at camera club next week, a theme competition, "Movie Titles"
An image whose title interprets, in any way, a "Movie Title"
This is my final entry.... "From Russia with Love"
Three vintage Russian camera and some hearts.
I've now shared all my entries with you
Best on Black if you can "click again"
Breakfast at Tiffany's
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-10-11
The Horse Whisperer
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-09-21
The 39 Steps
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-06-11
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Taken
Tags
vintage
,
vintage camera
,
russia
,
fed 4
,
zorki 4k
,
cosmic 35
