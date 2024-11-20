Previous
From Russia With Love by phil_howcroft
Photo 3318

From Russia With Love

We are having a competition at camera club next week, a theme competition, "Movie Titles"

An image whose title interprets, in any way, a "Movie Title"

This is my final entry.... "From Russia with Love"

Three vintage Russian camera and some hearts.

I've now shared all my entries with you

Best on Black if you can "click again"

20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

