Previous
Photo 3319
St. Mary's in The Lace Market : Mono
This is a shot from last week when I went on a photowalk in Nottingham.
St. Mary's Church in Nottingham's Lace Market, a beautiful church.
I've done a few photos in the church before, but never done one in black and white.
Looks impressive don't you think?
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
7
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th November 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
church
,
mono
,
nottingham
,
black and white photography
,
church of england
Mags
ace
The arches and windows really stand out in b&w. Great shot!
November 22nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , much appreciated
November 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So impressive in b/w - love the clarity of all the arches , their repetition and also the repetition of all the seats . Lovely pov
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful pov… an impressive church! I really like it in b&w too
November 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It looks pretty large, really suits black & white.
November 22nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
Nice pov and filling of the frame. It is so fabulous. I can smell the wood.
November 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
That’s a big church. Well done getting so much of it in. I imagine that stained glass window is lovely.
November 22nd, 2024
