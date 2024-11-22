Previous
St. Mary's in The Lace Market : Mono by phil_howcroft
St. Mary's in The Lace Market : Mono

This is a shot from last week when I went on a photowalk in Nottingham.

St. Mary's Church in Nottingham's Lace Market, a beautiful church.

I've done a few photos in the church before, but never done one in black and white.

Looks impressive don't you think?

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
The arches and windows really stand out in b&w. Great shot!
November 22nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags , much appreciated
November 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So impressive in b/w - love the clarity of all the arches , their repetition and also the repetition of all the seats . Lovely pov
November 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful pov… an impressive church! I really like it in b&w too
November 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It looks pretty large, really suits black & white.
November 22nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
Nice pov and filling of the frame. It is so fabulous. I can smell the wood.
November 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
That’s a big church. Well done getting so much of it in. I imagine that stained glass window is lovely.
November 22nd, 2024  
