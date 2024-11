Elsie Poses (Helios 44-2 Vintage Lens)

I took some shots this afternoon of Elsie, I used one of my fave vintage lenses, the Helios 44-2, a 58mm f2 prime lens manufactured over 50 years ago in the Soviet Union. This was shot with an almost wide open aperture.



It's a stellar lens and cost me £10 (I did say £10).



Elsie our whippet, my best friend (I often say my only friend !!!) sat on a stool, by the radiator, next to the window in our lounge. A natural light portrait



I think she looks rather elegant and beautiful, but I am biased !