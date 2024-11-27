Previous
Ahn Tai Chu sings hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng  by phil_howcroft
Photo 3322

Ahn Tai Chu sings hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng 

We went to another free concert this afternoon, at Nottingham Trent University.

This is Ahn Tai Chu singing hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng 

Ahn Tai Chu is a Law student graduate from Malaysia of Vietnamese heritage.

He introduced a song - hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng , as a song about the Vietnam American war, He described it as a protest song whose message was freedom and independence.

Nottingham is such a diverse and inclusive city

Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone shot

A second shot from today :

George plays guitar : https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2024-11-27

27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Nicce portrait. I was hopeful that the link would be his singing ... next time ;-)
November 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful portrait!
November 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@photohoot i don't really do video , it was very much a big "anthem" type song
https://youtu.be/-RA6sBjOJks

November 28th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@phil_howcroft never say never and hanks for the link :-)
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact