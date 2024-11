Ahn Tai Chu sings hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng 

We went to another free concert this afternoon, at Nottingham Trent University.This is Ahn Tai Chu singing hà nội niềm tin va hy vọngAhn Tai Chu is a Law student graduate from Malaysia of Vietnamese heritage.He introduced a song - hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng , as a song about the Vietnam American war, He described it as a protest song whose message was freedom and independence.Nottingham is such a diverse and inclusive citySony Xperia 1V mobile phone shotA second shot from today :George plays guitar : https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2024-11-27