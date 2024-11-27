Sign up
Previous
Photo 3322
Ahn Tai Chu sings hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng
We went to another free concert this afternoon, at Nottingham Trent University.
This is Ahn Tai Chu singing hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng
Ahn Tai Chu is a Law student graduate from Malaysia of Vietnamese heritage.
He introduced a song - hà nội niềm tin va hy vọng , as a song about the Vietnam American war, He described it as a protest song whose message was freedom and independence.
Nottingham is such a diverse and inclusive city
Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone shot
A second shot from today :
George plays guitar :
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2024-11-27
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3392
photos
116
followers
97
following
910% complete
View this month »
Wendy
ace
Nicce portrait. I was hopeful that the link would be his singing ... next time ;-)
November 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful portrait!
November 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@photohoot
i don't really do video , it was very much a big "anthem" type song
https://youtu.be/-RA6sBjOJks
November 28th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@phil_howcroft
never say never and hanks for the link :-)
November 28th, 2024
https://youtu.be/-RA6sBjOJks