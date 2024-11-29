Previous
Contre Jour Tram by phil_howcroft
Contre Jour Tram

A shot from Monday when we went on the tram to Nottingham University to watch a lunchtime recital / concert.

This is the " Nottingham University " tram stop and this is the tram (city bound) arriving at the tram stop.

I do love a contre jour shot , albeit todays shot was shot into very low sunlight, so I got lots of flare on many shots.

I think I just about managed a half decent phot here !

Phil Howcroft

Lovely light on your tram and capture!
November 29th, 2024  
@marlboromaam thanks mags that's very ind of you , a bit to much flare I think !!!
November 29th, 2024  
Nice lines
November 29th, 2024  
A nice perspective on this incoming train. I hope you weren't on the tracks :-)
November 29th, 2024  
Great shot, with the contre-jour and lines and shadows
November 29th, 2024  
@corinnec Merci Corinne , the tram stops have little platforms , I was stood at the end of the platform

@zilli thank you zilli, much appreciated

@pdulis cheers Peter
November 29th, 2024  
Great shot Phil
November 29th, 2024  
