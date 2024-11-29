Contre Jour Tram

A shot from Monday when we went on the tram to Nottingham University to watch a lunchtime recital / concert.



This is the " Nottingham University " tram stop and this is the tram (city bound) arriving at the tram stop.



I do love a contre jour shot , albeit todays shot was shot into very low sunlight, so I got lots of flare on many shots.



I think I just about managed a half decent phot here !



