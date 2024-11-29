Sign up
Previous
Photo 3323
Contre Jour Tram
A shot from Monday when we went on the tram to Nottingham University to watch a lunchtime recital / concert.
This is the " Nottingham University " tram stop and this is the tram (city bound) arriving at the tram stop.
I do love a contre jour shot , albeit todays shot was shot into very low sunlight, so I got lots of flare on many shots.
I think I just about managed a half decent phot here !
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th November 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tram
,
shadows
,
contre jour
,
nottingham
,
nctx
Mags
ace
Lovely light on your tram and capture!
November 29th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags that's very ind of you , a bit to much flare I think !!!
November 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice lines
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice perspective on this incoming train. I hope you weren't on the tracks :-)
November 29th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great shot, with the contre-jour and lines and shadows
November 29th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Merci Corinne , the tram stops have little platforms , I was stood at the end of the platform
@zilli
thank you zilli, much appreciated
@pdulis
cheers Peter
November 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shot Phil
November 29th, 2024
