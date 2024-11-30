Previous
From The Archive : My First Studio Shoot : October 2007 by phil_howcroft
Photo 3324

From The Archive : My First Studio Shoot : October 2007

From my archive, the first time I did a "studio setup" photoshoot.

This was at Arnold and District Camera Club in October 2007.

We had a "model night" in the community centre (our meeting place) using studio lights and a backdrop.

I cannot remember the models name.

I shot this on a Canon EOS 300D, using a lens borrowed from another member.

The JPEG file is a massive 2MB (mobile phone images are bigger than that)

I still don't feel comfy in a studio setup, I much prefer working the streets and meeting my strangers.

Phil Howcroft

