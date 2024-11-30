Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3324
From The Archive : My First Studio Shoot : October 2007
From my archive, the first time I did a "studio setup" photoshoot.
This was at Arnold and District Camera Club in October 2007.
We had a "model night" in the community centre (our meeting place) using studio lights and a backdrop.
I cannot remember the models name.
I shot this on a Canon EOS 300D, using a lens borrowed from another member.
The JPEG file is a massive 2MB (mobile phone images are bigger than that)
I still don't feel comfy in a studio setup, I much prefer working the streets and meeting my strangers.
Looks good on a black background if you can spare an extra click
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3395
photos
116
followers
97
following
910% complete
View this month »
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Latest from all albums
69
3320
3321
3322
70
3323
3324
3325
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 300D DIGITAL
Taken
1st October 2007 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close