From The Archive : My First Studio Shoot : October 2007

From my archive, the first time I did a "studio setup" photoshoot.



This was at Arnold and District Camera Club in October 2007.



We had a "model night" in the community centre (our meeting place) using studio lights and a backdrop.



I cannot remember the models name.



I shot this on a Canon EOS 300D, using a lens borrowed from another member.



The JPEG file is a massive 2MB (mobile phone images are bigger than that)



I still don't feel comfy in a studio setup, I much prefer working the streets and meeting my strangers.



Looks good on a black background if you can spare an extra click

