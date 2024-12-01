Bath Inn , Sneinton, decorated for Christmas

There's a pub in Sneinton, Nottingham, The Bath Inn, it's is in an inner city district a few minutes walk from the city centre.



In the summer outside walls had 80 hanging baskets. For the festive season, 60 real pine trees adorn the walls, each one lit up with nine metres of vintage gold bulbs.



It was a last minute decision to visit the pub, we were probably a bit too early as it was still light, I also had a 50mm prime on my camera, so I couldn't go wide enough to get all the pub in the shot.



I think I will return at dusk and tae a wide angle shot.



In the meantime here is the corner of the pub.



Bath Inn? It's opposite the Victoria Leisure Centre. The Victoria Baths are the oldest and first swimming pools in Nottingham. They first opened their doors to the public in 1850.





