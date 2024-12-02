Previous
Six Flutes by phil_howcroft
Photo 3326

Six Flutes

We went to another lunchtime "University Concert" today at Nottingham University

It was flutes today, the concerts last about 45 minutes and free. The students have a collection at the end of the performance for charity.

Shot with my Sony Xperia 1V mobile

2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
Well worth a visit I bet.
December 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford yes it was , park and ride and a tram to the campus
December 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
6 flutes - how unusual!
December 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft that’s good, our public transport is not so convenient I fear.
December 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' it was just flutes , really good though to my ear !
December 2nd, 2024  
