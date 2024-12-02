Sign up
Previous
Photo 3326
Six Flutes
We went to another lunchtime "University Concert" today at Nottingham University
It was flutes today, the concerts last about 45 minutes and free. The students have a collection at the end of the performance for charity.
Shot with my Sony Xperia 1V mobile
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Tags
concert
,
students
,
flute
,
university
,
flautist
,
flutes
,
nottingham university
Carole Sandford
ace
Well worth a visit I bet.
December 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
yes it was , park and ride and a tram to the campus
December 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
6 flutes - how unusual!
December 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@phil_howcroft
that’s good, our public transport is not so convenient I fear.
December 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Casa' it was just flutes , really good though to my ear !
December 2nd, 2024
