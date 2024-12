Vintage Lens Selfie

I was looking at my vintage lens collection the other day and saw my Yashica 50mm f1.7 lens.



It's a beautiful lens and one I should use more often. Some gems claim it may be Zeiss glass, all I know is it is a stellar lens that I bought a few years ago for the price of a couple of beers.



Shot today, I set the aperture at f4 positioned myself on our patio, told Jane where to stand said move the focus ring until my eyes light up (manual focus peaking on my Sony ...thinks that are in focus shimmer).



Looks good on black if you want to click