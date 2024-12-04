Same Tram Stop a Week Later ... No Contre Jour

Previous
I took a picture of this tram stop last week.

A week later we were at the same tram stop "University Of Nottingham"

Last week it was contre jour light, this week it was rain and dark clouds !

I think this picture is technically better !

Last weeks tram

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-11-29
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Yes I think that's a better picture too Phil! Hope you weren't standing on the tram tracks to get it!
December 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar the edge of the platform Philippa , I do a quick risk assessment for my photos !!!
December 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot Phil. I’m trying to remember, did they get rid of the trans in Nottingham at one time & bring them back more recently?
December 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Love streetcar shots
December 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole ... apparently before my time they had trolley buses , the trams are new , introduced in 2004 , 20 years ago !!!
December 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@pdulis thanks Peter
December 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft I thought they were newish - 20 years goes by so quickly!
December 5th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Love trams in any weather. Nice pov
December 5th, 2024  
