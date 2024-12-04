Sign up
Previous
Photo 3328
Same Tram Stop a Week Later ... No Contre Jour
I took a picture of this tram stop last week.
A week later we were at the same tram stop "University Of Nottingham"
Last week it was contre jour light, this week it was rain and dark clouds !
I think this picture is technically better !
Last weeks tram
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-11-29
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
8
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3398
photos
116
followers
97
following
911% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
2nd December 2024 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tram
,
shadows
,
rain
,
wet
,
nottingham
,
nctx
Philippa R
Yes I think that's a better picture too Phil! Hope you weren't standing on the tram tracks to get it!
December 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@philippar
the edge of the platform Philippa , I do a quick risk assessment for my photos !!!
December 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot Phil. I’m trying to remember, did they get rid of the trans in Nottingham at one time & bring them back more recently?
December 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Love streetcar shots
December 5th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole ... apparently before my time they had trolley buses , the trams are new , introduced in 2004 , 20 years ago !!!
December 5th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@pdulis
thanks Peter
December 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@phil_howcroft
I thought they were newish - 20 years goes by so quickly!
December 5th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Love trams in any weather. Nice pov
December 5th, 2024
