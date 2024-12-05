Sign up
Previous
Photo 3329
Double Vintage Bokeh
This is my Olympus OM20 that I bought in the early 1980s , shot with a vintage Russian Helios 44-2 Russian 50mm f2 lens, attached to my Sony A6000.
So in effect it is a double vintage photo with some trademark Helios Bokeh.
It's been a grey day, windy and wet, so I did some faffing around with my cameras.
Looks good on black, if you can do an extra click, many thanks
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
7
5
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th December 2024 3:56pm
olympus
,
bokeh
,
om20
,
helios
,
olympus om20
,
helios 44-2
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of your camera with that bokeh!
December 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful image and memories ! My 1st "proper" camera in the early '80s was an Olympus OM20 - Loved that little camera !
December 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulas… love the sparkly bokeh
December 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh memories! My first proper camera was an OM10 my Dad gave me for my 21st. I have a big soft spot for all things Olympus 🥰
December 5th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
I think I have one of these :) Love it
December 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful composition.
I've never used an Olympus camera but I've heard only good things about the brand.
December 5th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful shot
December 5th, 2024
