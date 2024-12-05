Previous
Double Vintage Bokeh by phil_howcroft
Photo 3329

Double Vintage Bokeh

This is my Olympus OM20 that I bought in the early 1980s , shot with a vintage Russian Helios 44-2 Russian 50mm f2 lens, attached to my Sony A6000.

So in effect it is a double vintage photo with some trademark Helios Bokeh.

It's been a grey day, windy and wet, so I did some faffing around with my cameras.

Looks good on black, if you can do an extra click, many thanks
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Mags
Beautiful capture of your camera with that bokeh!
December 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful image and memories ! My 1st "proper" camera in the early '80s was an Olympus OM20 - Loved that little camera !
December 5th, 2024  
Beverley
Fabulas… love the sparkly bokeh
December 5th, 2024  
Casablanca
Oh memories! My first proper camera was an OM10 my Dad gave me for my 21st. I have a big soft spot for all things Olympus 🥰
December 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
I think I have one of these :) Love it
December 5th, 2024  
Corinne C
A beautiful composition.
I've never used an Olympus camera but I've heard only good things about the brand.
December 5th, 2024  
Zilli~
Beautiful shot
December 5th, 2024  
