Double Vintage Bokeh

This is my Olympus OM20 that I bought in the early 1980s , shot with a vintage Russian Helios 44-2 Russian 50mm f2 lens, attached to my Sony A6000.



So in effect it is a double vintage photo with some trademark Helios Bokeh.



It's been a grey day, windy and wet, so I did some faffing around with my cameras.



Looks good on black, if you can do an extra click, many thanks

