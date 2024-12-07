Painting ... (vintage Helios 44-2 lens)

This is Alfie and Willow painting by poster paints and water colours in our lounge, while I paint with light and a 50+ years old vintage Helios 44-4 58mm f2 Russian lens



We've got Willow and Alfie all weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) as Mummy and Daddy are at a castle near Aberdeen, Scotland for Gemma's wedding (one of Claire's best friend's, Claire is chief bridesmaid)



We've got a busy schedule entertaining a 4 year old and 2 year old.



BTW : Willow is in her mermaid (dressing up) dress , she will be wearing her Elsa dress tomorrow as we are going to a Santa event where we will be entertained by Elsa, Spidey, Mickey & Minnie!