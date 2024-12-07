Previous
Painting ... (vintage Helios 44-2 lens) by phil_howcroft
Painting ... (vintage Helios 44-2 lens)

This is Alfie and Willow painting by poster paints and water colours in our lounge, while I paint with light and a 50+ years old vintage Helios 44-4 58mm f2 Russian lens

We've got Willow and Alfie all weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) as Mummy and Daddy are at a castle near Aberdeen, Scotland for Gemma's wedding (one of Claire's best friend's, Claire is chief bridesmaid)

We've got a busy schedule entertaining a 4 year old and 2 year old.

BTW : Willow is in her mermaid (dressing up) dress , she will be wearing her Elsa dress tomorrow as we are going to a Santa event where we will be entertained by Elsa, Spidey, Mickey & Minnie!
Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
912% complete

Pat Knowles
Fabulous photo Phil….nothing nicer than seeing your little ones! My word you are going to be busy! Great when parents can leave their kids….or dogs
…with grandparents!
December 7th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@happypat Thanks Pat, we look after Alfie and Willow 3 days a week (term time only), so we are used to them being with us , although sleepovers are different !!!
December 7th, 2024  
