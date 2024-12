Spidey

We went to an event this morning...



Breakfast with Santa, Elsa, Mickey , Minnie and Spidey, at Portland College, Notts



It was an really lovely event, I took some great photos of Alfie and Willow with the characters and Santa, but as I posted a photo of Alfie and Willow yesterday, I thought I would share a photo of Spidey rather than Willow and Alfie again



This is Spidey saying hello to Alfie