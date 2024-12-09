Previous
Alfie, Willow and Santa by phil_howcroft
Photo 3332

Alfie, Willow and Santa

Another photo from our weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) with Alfie and Willow.

On Sunday morning we went to Breakfast with Santa, Elsa, Mickey , Minnie and Spidey, at Portland College, Notts

This is Alfie, Willow and Santa posing for a photo !

Willow in her Elsa dress and Alfie in his Mickey sweater and trousers

9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles
Well Alfie & Willow look very happy sitting on Father Christmas knee…..no crying like mine did! 🤣🤣. A fabulous photo Phil! That is some beard FC had!
December 9th, 2024  
Philippa R
Gorgeous! They look very happy, lovely photo, one that I'm sure you'll look back on regularly
December 9th, 2024  
