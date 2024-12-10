Previous
The Exchange Christmas Tree by phil_howcroft
Photo 3333

The Exchange Christmas Tree

I like post a photo from inside Nottingham's "The Exchange" shopping mall at Christmas.

This is the posh mall's Christmas tree, always a beautiful display.

10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful
December 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a lovely street shot and tree!
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great pic of this beautifully decorated tree
December 10th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful. Great architecture in the background
December 10th, 2024  
