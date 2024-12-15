Previous
Cool Jazz at St. Johns Bilborough by phil_howcroft
Cool Jazz at St. Johns Bilborough

We've had a jazz weekend at the Howcroft's.

Yesterday afternoon we went to concert in the bar at our local theatre and today we went to another Concert.

My friend Wendy is the drummer and leader of "Cool Jazz " and I often take photos for them.

The lighting was again challenging, but I got some decent photos to give to Wendy.

15th December 2024

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Great capture of the band! Sounds like you're having a grand time with these concerts.
December 15th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one. Fun to have musician friends
December 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What fun time you are having with all these concerts Phil ! Lovely shot !
December 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
‘Tis the season…..
for concerts! Enjoyable I’m sure!
December 16th, 2024  
