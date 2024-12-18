Previous
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Rose Garden by phil_howcroft
Photo 3339

I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Rose Garden

A 35mm film with a relatively new camera.

The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago loaded with an AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.

The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I found the camera in a charity shop (about £10-00) , I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).

This is the Rose Garden at Arnot Hill Park

18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
914% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
It’s not the camera. It’s the person behind it. Great shot :)
December 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Have you a cupboard with all your cameras on shelves….you must have a good selection by now! This is a beautiful arbour……you can see the framing beautifully!
December 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this B&W image.
December 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Works well in black & white.
December 18th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Nice light and shade - greys and whites in this shot!
December 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli awwww thanks zilli , very kind of you
December 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat Pat I have two "display glass cupboard" in the "computer room" , spare bedroom ....none of the cameras and lenses are worth much but take lovely photos . I also have two shelves in the dining room ... https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2020-12-03
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact