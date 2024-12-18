I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Rose Garden

A 35mm film with a relatively new camera.



The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago loaded with an AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.



The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I found the camera in a charity shop (about £10-00) , I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).



This is the Rose Garden at Arnot Hill Park



