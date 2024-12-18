Sign up
Previous
Photo 3339
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Rose Garden
A 35mm film with a relatively new camera.
The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago loaded with an AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.
The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I found the camera in a charity shop (about £10-00) , I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).
This is the Rose Garden at Arnot Hill Park
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
7
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3410
photos
116
followers
97
following
914% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
agfa
,
apx 400
Zilli~
ace
It’s not the camera. It’s the person behind it. Great shot :)
December 18th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Have you a cupboard with all your cameras on shelves….you must have a good selection by now! This is a beautiful arbour……you can see the framing beautifully!
December 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love this B&W image.
December 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Works well in black & white.
December 18th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Nice light and shade - greys and whites in this shot!
December 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
awwww thanks zilli , very kind of you
December 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
Pat I have two "display glass cupboard" in the "computer room" , spare bedroom ....none of the cameras and lenses are worth much but take lovely photos . I also have two shelves in the dining room ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2020-12-03
December 18th, 2024
