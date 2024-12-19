Previous
Looking Up : Nottingham St. Marys Church by phil_howcroft
Photo 3340

Looking Up : Nottingham St. Marys Church

We went to a Carol Service this lunch time at St. Mary's church in Nottingham's Lace Market

It's a beautiful church set in a historical part of the city.

I've done a few photos before of the interior of the church.

The congregation were asked not to take photos of the congregation during the service as there was a school choir.

I took this shot before the service started, looking up at the beautiful ceilings.

19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011
Mags ace
What a unique and marvelous ceiling!
December 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags it is indeed
December 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful architectural design ! A wonderful ceiling !
December 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s an impressive ceiling!
December 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, what a stunner. Next year we will definitely visit Nottingham. My son was at uni there but I haven’t been back for more than 20 years.
December 20th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Amazing how time changes. 20 years ago the thought of taking a photo in a church would have been a total anathema! Now they are going haywire about taking pictures of children! In my childhood that's all we took - pictures of children!
December 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective. The ceiling is a marvel!
December 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@maggiemae the world is a different place now Maggie , we have social media and photos can be seen by 1000's of people. Some children are vulnerable and posting their photo on social media can put them at risk .
December 20th, 2024  
