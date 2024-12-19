Looking Up : Nottingham St. Marys Church

We went to a Carol Service this lunch time at St. Mary's church in Nottingham's Lace Market



It's a beautiful church set in a historical part of the city.



I've done a few photos before of the interior of the church.



The congregation were asked not to take photos of the congregation during the service as there was a school choir.



I took this shot before the service started, looking up at the beautiful ceilings.



