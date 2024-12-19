Sign up
Previous
Photo 3340
Looking Up : Nottingham St. Marys Church
We went to a Carol Service this lunch time at St. Mary's church in Nottingham's Lace Market
It's a beautiful church set in a historical part of the city.
I've done a few photos before of the interior of the church.
The congregation were asked not to take photos of the congregation during the service as there was a school choir.
I took this shot before the service started, looking up at the beautiful ceilings.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
8
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3411
photos
116
followers
97
following
915% complete
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
Views
15
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th December 2024 12:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nottingham
,
st. marys
,
lace market
Mags
ace
What a unique and marvelous ceiling!
December 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags it is indeed
December 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful architectural design ! A wonderful ceiling !
December 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s an impressive ceiling!
December 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a stunner. Next year we will definitely visit Nottingham. My son was at uni there but I haven’t been back for more than 20 years.
December 20th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Amazing how time changes. 20 years ago the thought of taking a photo in a church would have been a total anathema! Now they are going haywire about taking pictures of children! In my childhood that's all we took - pictures of children!
December 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective. The ceiling is a marvel!
December 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@maggiemae
the world is a different place now Maggie , we have social media and photos can be seen by 1000's of people. Some children are vulnerable and posting their photo on social media can put them at risk .
December 20th, 2024
