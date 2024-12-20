Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3341
Nottingham Winter Wonderland
The Big Wheel, Nottingham Council House and the Winter Wonderland Sky Skate Ice Path (a ice rink, above ground level that runs around the outside of the market square)
Nottingham annual Christmas Market and funfair
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3412
photos
116
followers
97
following
915% complete
View this month »
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th December 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nottingham
,
winter wonderland
,
sky skate
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
December 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely double shot of big wheel & Nottingham Council House. Like the overlapped image.
December 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice juxtaposition and wow, blue skies! Very grey here today and dark.
December 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Well captured! Looks a little too cold for me though.
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close