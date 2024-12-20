Previous
Nottingham Winter Wonderland by phil_howcroft
Photo 3341

Nottingham Winter Wonderland

The Big Wheel, Nottingham Council House and the Winter Wonderland Sky Skate Ice Path (a ice rink, above ground level that runs around the outside of the market square)

Nottingham annual Christmas Market and funfair
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
December 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely double shot of big wheel & Nottingham Council House. Like the overlapped image.
December 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice juxtaposition and wow, blue skies! Very grey here today and dark.
December 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Well captured! Looks a little too cold for me though.
December 21st, 2024  
