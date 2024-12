SantaClaws Express

This is Elsie this afternoon at King George's Park, Arnold running around in her Santa outfit.



Her outfit is only thin material, so she wore it over her winter dog coat, it was only 4C this afternoon with very string winds too !!!



I had my Sony RX100VII in my pocket, so just clicked and panned, I didn't have time to do any settings as it was an unplanned shoot, so the photo isn't as sharp as it should be, but captures the joy of being a whippet and whippet owners !!!