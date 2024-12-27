Previous
Circus by phil_howcroft
Photo 3347

Circus

We took Alfie and Willow to the circus this morning.

A small family circus, clowns , acrobats , dancers , a laser show and some big cartoon characters.

"That was good fun" said Willow as the show finished .

Quality family time
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Philippa R
What a lovely family occasion, great photo too, the colours are spectacular
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow, fantastic. Always brilliant to watch such skill at any age.
December 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely memorable thing to do.
December 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar thanks Philippa very kind of you
December 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca I think they were from Tunisia , Willow at 4 really appreciated the skill of the acrobats !!!
December 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford was really good Carole , we managed to grab front row seats , a mobile phone shot :)
December 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such fun thing to do with the little ones - and Willow voiced her appreciation to the show ! - great shot too !
December 28th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot of the action. Making memories!
December 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool capture!
December 28th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Wow, so cool!
December 28th, 2024  
