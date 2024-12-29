Previous
A minutes applause for Charlie Wright by phil_howcroft
A minutes applause for Charlie Wright

I went to watch my team, Bolton Wanderers, play host to Lincoln City today.

Before the match started the players, officials , staff and supporters had a minutes applause for Charlie Wright.

Charlie was a goalkeeper at the Wanderers, he joined the Wanderers from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 1971. Charlie was approaching the end of his career, but as an experienced 'old hand' he was a major influence on the very young Wanderers team. He spent two seasons as a player. Making 109 appearances, he was first-choice goalkeeper and a key part of the team that won the Third Division title.

He joined the coaching staff, progressing from your team manager, reserve manager and finally to first team manger.

As a young lad, I remember him playing for Charlton against Bolton and he had a cracking game, so when he signed for us in the summer I was really pleased.

A proper footballer

He would have been pleased to see the Wanderers winning 3-0 today
Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
That sounds very moving.
December 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A good win over the Imps Phil!
December 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford yes The Imps were a tad disappointing Carole
December 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca football can do some things right Casa'
December 29th, 2024  
