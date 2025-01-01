Previous
Happy New Year : Bubbles by phil_howcroft
Photo 3350

Happy New Year : Bubbles

Happy New Year

A "Phil and Jane" New Years Day tradition, Champagne , Cheese and Biscuits and various other little nibbles as we watch the New Years Day Concert from Vienna broadcast on BBC 2.

We record the concert and start watching it a 12 midday (well one shouldn't drink before midday should one !!!)

I could have broke the tradition and drove 20 minutes down the road to watch Bolton Wanderers lose 2-1 in the pouring rain at Mansfield Town. I stayed at home and watched the game live on TV at 3 p.m. Our Tiki-Taka football style no longer works in League 1, we are a soft touch, we've been sussed and our defence cannot cope with the simplest of crosses into the box.

Anyway, here's a nice picture of the Moët & Chandon, with some Olives

Cheers
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
We always watch the concert too. Lovely as always and the dancers’ costumes were superb in that abandoned hotel sequence. Moet always a classy choice.
January 1st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca yes the costumes were amazing as too was the location , the train museum was cool too . Not too sure about the Stanley Kubrick Space Odyssey interval show , it was a bit random !!
Did you clap along 😀👏 ?
January 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@phil_howcroft I loved the jazz version of The Blue Danube in that interval sequence. Radetzky March….. absolutely. Have to clap along under the conductor’s direction! Traditional 😅
January 1st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca 👏👏 ...jazz hands 👏👏
January 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful tradition Phil, and also the The New Years Day Concert . - so delightful !
January 1st, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful photo, Phil. I love traditions. This could be an ad for Moet and Chandon! I'd love to see the concert, do you know if it is available anywhere online? Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
julia ace
Happy New Year Phil.. A good way to celebrate..🥂
January 2nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
HNY - that looks awfully nice way to celebrate
January 2nd, 2025  
jackie edwards ace
A tasty treat! Happy New Year Phil
(and Mrs. Phil)!
January 2nd, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
I’m watching the concert later tonight!
January 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice! Hope you really enjoyed yourselves!
January 2nd, 2025  
