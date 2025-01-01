Happy New Year : Bubbles

A "Phil and Jane" New Years Day tradition, Champagne , Cheese and Biscuits and various other little nibbles as we watch the New Years Day Concert from Vienna broadcast on BBC 2.



We record the concert and start watching it a 12 midday (well one shouldn't drink before midday should one !!!)



I could have broke the tradition and drove 20 minutes down the road to watch Bolton Wanderers lose 2-1 in the pouring rain at Mansfield Town. I stayed at home and watched the game live on TV at 3 p.m. Our Tiki-Taka football style no longer works in League 1, we are a soft touch, we've been sussed and our defence cannot cope with the simplest of crosses into the box.



Anyway, here's a nice picture of the Moët & Chandon, with some Olives



Cheers