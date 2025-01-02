Previous
Trent Building Reflections by phil_howcroft
Photo 3351

Trent Building Reflections

I've photographed this view before on my 365 in black and white with fluffy clouds.

We went for a walk on a sunny winter afternoon to Highfields Park, Nottingham.

The Trent Building is an iconic building on the University of Nottingham Campus

2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Super bright day and lovely reflections
January 3rd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' it was a lovely sunny day yesterday
January 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Water, reflections, blue sky, ducks swimming… perfect
January 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gosh that's pretty!
January 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
A simply gorgeous shot!
January 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very nice !
January 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful light and scene
January 3rd, 2025  
Wendy ace
Spectacular shot.
January 3rd, 2025  
