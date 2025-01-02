Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3351
Trent Building Reflections
I've photographed this view before on my 365 in black and white with fluffy clouds.
We went for a walk on a sunny winter afternoon to Highfields Park, Nottingham.
The Trent Building is an iconic building on the University of Nottingham Campus
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3423
photos
116
followers
97
following
918% complete
View this month »
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
2nd January 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
winter
,
lake
,
university
,
nottingham
,
highfields
,
nottingham university
Casablanca
ace
Super bright day and lovely reflections
January 3rd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' it was a lovely sunny day yesterday
January 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Water, reflections, blue sky, ducks swimming… perfect
January 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gosh that's pretty!
January 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
A simply gorgeous shot!
January 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very nice !
January 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful light and scene
January 3rd, 2025
Wendy
ace
Spectacular shot.
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close