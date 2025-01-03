100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 454 : Jackie

My first stranger of 2025 is Jackie, who was sat outside the Co-op supermarket on Mapperley Top, collecting for a Hedgehog Hospital charity. Jackie told me some facts about the charity and how hedgehog numbers have fallen by 50% from the year 2000.



Jackie had travelled by tram and bus to sit in her pitch on a freezing cold day. As you can see from the photo she is well wrapped up from the cold.



Jackie more or less told me her life story as we chatted, she’d hitchhiked around the world, loves Bono from U2, loves singing, having sang in methodist choirs and gospel choirs. She even sang a U2 song to me as we chatted, Pride (In the Name of Love). She told me she is 62 years old, not married but would marry Bono ! She would only marry a multi millionaire, ensuring they gave a big chunk of it to the Hedgehog Hospital.



She told me she doesn’t like Donald Trump, she would have loved Hilary Clinton to have become the first female president of the US, claiming the Monica Lewinsky scandal was fake news and set up. I didn’t engage with that bit of the chat as I am not an expert on American politics, so just let Jackie have her say. I’ve no idea how we got onto that subject !!!



Anyway thank you for letting me photograph you Jackie, well done on braving the cold, to raise money for the Hedgehogs.



For the record, I put some money in her charity box !

