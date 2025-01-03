Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 454 : Jackie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3352

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 454 : Jackie

My first stranger of 2025 is Jackie, who was sat outside the Co-op supermarket on Mapperley Top, collecting for a Hedgehog Hospital charity. Jackie told me some facts about the charity and how hedgehog numbers have fallen by 50% from the year 2000.

Jackie had travelled by tram and bus to sit in her pitch on a freezing cold day. As you can see from the photo she is well wrapped up from the cold.

Jackie more or less told me her life story as we chatted, she’d hitchhiked around the world, loves Bono from U2, loves singing, having sang in methodist choirs and gospel choirs. She even sang a U2 song to me as we chatted, Pride (In the Name of Love). She told me she is 62 years old, not married but would marry Bono ! She would only marry a multi millionaire, ensuring they gave a big chunk of it to the Hedgehog Hospital.

She told me she doesn’t like Donald Trump, she would have loved Hilary Clinton to have become the first female president of the US, claiming the Monica Lewinsky scandal was fake news and set up. I didn’t engage with that bit of the chat as I am not an expert on American politics, so just let Jackie have her say. I’ve no idea how we got onto that subject !!!

Anyway thank you for letting me photograph you Jackie, well done on braving the cold, to raise money for the Hedgehogs.

For the record, I put some money in her charity box !
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Love her fun expression and loved your narrative. What a great lady 🦔
January 3rd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Thanks Casa' , Jackie was pleased to have someone to chat too and did a few poses (without prompts from me) as we chatted
January 3rd, 2025  
Philippa R
What a lovely woman and a worthy charity. Your stories are always great Phil, you certainly get your subjects talking! Great picture of a fun lady.
January 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely stranger doing a great job! Thumbs up for your first stranger of 2025!
January 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a nice stranger portrait and narrative. Giving to worthy causes often declines during hard economic times over here. Glad you donated to her cause.
January 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great expression! I love that the fur on her hood is the same colour as her hair.
January 3rd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning yes good spot Laura , I liked that too
January 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a fun sounding woman and a cheery look on life - A lovely shot capturing her character so well - Such a great little charity I hope she did well for the little hedgehog community !
January 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great smile - hard to see where the hair stops and the hat starts 😉
January 3rd, 2025  
