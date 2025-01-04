Previous
Some New Geek Equipment : Charity Shop Studio Lighting by phil_howcroft
Before Christmas, while visiting charity shops looking for cameras, I saw a bag full of studio lighting for sale. I didn't buy it as I thought it was a bit of an impulse buy.

Anyway, over the holiday period, I kept thinking about the lights and what I could do with them. Perhaps family photos and lighting for macro photography. I could perhaps set up a little home studio setup.

So yesterday we went to the said charity shop. The bag contained 2 x lighting stands, 2 x soft boxes, diffusers for the soft boxes and a four bulbs to support continuous lighting (one bulb missing). I paid £25 for all the gear !

I faffed around with the equipment yesterday to ensure I could assemble it and work it. I could !!!

So this afternoon I did some googling about studio lighting with two light sources. I set up my android phone so it could control my Sony A6700 and then took a few selfies. I had to faff around with lighting positions to ensure no reflected glare on my glasses and this is the result.

I always look better in black and white, looks good with a black background if you want to do an extra click on the photo.

I've packed all the gear away now, it came it a carry holder.

I now need some models ...Willow and Alfie might be my first.

BTW this is photographed in our lounge against a backdrop of our grey wall !
4th January 2025

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011
Casablanca
£25! That is amazing, well done. My Dad used to set up his lights and umbrellas and cloths to take photos of us when I was little. Precious things! Enjoy
January 4th, 2025  
Mags
Wow! Great portrait and where is your studio set up in your house? =)
January 4th, 2025  
Beverley
It’s great selfie… it’s great when you discover an exciting challenge.
This is going to be fun…
Lovely challenge to begin the N Year.
January 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam Mags this was in our lounge, a little cramped !!!

@casablanca Yes a bargain Casa' , The stands were jammed a bit and didn't fully extend, so some WD4 and a screwdriver had them fully extending !
January 4th, 2025  
