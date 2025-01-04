Some New Geek Equipment : Charity Shop Studio Lighting

Before Christmas, while visiting charity shops looking for cameras, I saw a bag full of studio lighting for sale. I didn't buy it as I thought it was a bit of an impulse buy.



Anyway, over the holiday period, I kept thinking about the lights and what I could do with them. Perhaps family photos and lighting for macro photography. I could perhaps set up a little home studio setup.



So yesterday we went to the said charity shop. The bag contained 2 x lighting stands, 2 x soft boxes, diffusers for the soft boxes and a four bulbs to support continuous lighting (one bulb missing). I paid £25 for all the gear !



I faffed around with the equipment yesterday to ensure I could assemble it and work it. I could !!!



So this afternoon I did some googling about studio lighting with two light sources. I set up my android phone so it could control my Sony A6700 and then took a few selfies. I had to faff around with lighting positions to ensure no reflected glare on my glasses and this is the result.



I always look better in black and white, looks good with a black background if you want to do an extra click on the photo.



I've packed all the gear away now, it came it a carry holder.



I now need some models ...Willow and Alfie might be my first.



BTW this is photographed in our lounge against a backdrop of our grey wall !