From The Archive : Natalia by phil_howcroft
Photo 3354

From The Archive : Natalia

Now I've got my "bargain charity shop" studio lights, I've been watching some youtube videos on studio lighting setups.

So I've looked at some of my previous studio visits to work out what the lighting set up was and edit them again.

This is Natalia, shot in Bob's home studio garage back in August 2017. I'd just bought a Sony A6000 (I still use it today)

I think the lighting was one direct light (a beauty dish)

6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Philippa R
That's a really professional shot! The lighting is excellent, really highlights the model's features. I look forward to seeing your efforts with your own home studio setup!
January 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
The lighting is great in this shot. Highlights her cheekbones & her red mane glows!
January 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Perfect lighting and amazing portrait of this exotic lady
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful tattoos art work… beautiful capture.
January 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Perfection itself
January 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very artsy portrait!
January 7th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Great shot Phil and nicely done on the lighting
January 7th, 2025  
