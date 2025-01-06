From The Archive : Natalia

Now I've got my "bargain charity shop" studio lights, I've been watching some youtube videos on studio lighting setups.



So I've looked at some of my previous studio visits to work out what the lighting set up was and edit them again.



This is Natalia, shot in Bob's home studio garage back in August 2017. I'd just bought a Sony A6000 (I still use it today)



I think the lighting was one direct light (a beauty dish)



