Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3354
From The Archive : Natalia
Now I've got my "bargain charity shop" studio lights, I've been watching some youtube videos on studio lighting setups.
So I've looked at some of my previous studio visits to work out what the lighting set up was and edit them again.
This is Natalia, shot in Bob's home studio garage back in August 2017. I'd just bought a Sony A6000 (I still use it today)
I think the lighting was one direct light (a beauty dish)
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3425
photos
116
followers
97
following
918% complete
View this month »
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd August 2017 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
studio
,
model
Philippa R
That's a really professional shot! The lighting is excellent, really highlights the model's features. I look forward to seeing your efforts with your own home studio setup!
January 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
The lighting is great in this shot. Highlights her cheekbones & her red mane glows!
January 6th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Perfect lighting and amazing portrait of this exotic lady
January 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful tattoos art work… beautiful capture.
January 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Perfection itself
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very artsy portrait!
January 7th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Great shot Phil and nicely done on the lighting
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close