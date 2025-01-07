Sign up
Previous
Photo 3355
Early Evening on The Street
Shot last week when walking Elsie before tea at about 16.30
Two men walk up the deserted shopping street
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
street phtography
,
streetie
