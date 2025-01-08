Ashley

I did a photoshoot today for a Nottingham based singer / songwriter / spoken word performer.



This is Ashley, I took some photos of Ashley singing at the Nottingham Riverside Festival back in August 2023. I sent the photos to Ashley and offered to take any future photos ( free of charge as I never charge for my photography)



Last week Ashley sent me a message saying he was rebranding his image and would I be available to take some photos.



We met this afternoon in Nottingham and I took several photos of Ashley in and around some fabulous Nottingham locations.



I'm working my way through the photos for Ashley. This is one that I liked.



You may see some more photos of Ashley on my feed over the next week.









