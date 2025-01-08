Previous
Ashley by phil_howcroft
Photo 3356

Ashley

I did a photoshoot today for a Nottingham based singer / songwriter / spoken word performer.

This is Ashley, I took some photos of Ashley singing at the Nottingham Riverside Festival back in August 2023. I sent the photos to Ashley and offered to take any future photos ( free of charge as I never charge for my photography)

Last week Ashley sent me a message saying he was rebranding his image and would I be available to take some photos.

We met this afternoon in Nottingham and I took several photos of Ashley in and around some fabulous Nottingham locations.

I'm working my way through the photos for Ashley. This is one that I liked.

You may see some more photos of Ashley on my feed over the next week.




8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Very cool portrait! He looks so relaxed to be in that position.
January 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So clever chilling just there and also clever you - you chose a wonderful setting with the deep red squared pattern of the door repeating itself in the tartan shirt and picking out the red colour ! - very pleasing ! fav
January 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So cool. The colours work well. Positive vibes about this picture
January 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl , I suggested the location for this shot and Ashley suggested the pose :)
January 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A cool pose for a cool artist!
January 9th, 2025  
Lesley ace
How wonderful. A great photo for you and also some great exposure for him too
January 9th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love this! Very nice of you to do this at no charge.
January 9th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Love his choice of pose ;)
January 9th, 2025  
