Previous
Photo 3357
Ashley in Black and White
Some black and white photos from the photoshoot I did on Wednesday for Nottingham based singer / songwriter / spoken word performer Ashley Song.
See my previous post of Ashley for the back story to the photoshoot.
These were shot using the light from the PhotoBooth at Rough Trade records in Nottingham, which is a venue where Ashley has performed.
Ashley sat in the booth and I took some photos using the mirror light of the booth
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
