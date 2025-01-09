Ashley in Black and White

Some black and white photos from the photoshoot I did on Wednesday for Nottingham based singer / songwriter / spoken word performer Ashley Song.



See my previous post of Ashley for the back story to the photoshoot.



These were shot using the light from the PhotoBooth at Rough Trade records in Nottingham, which is a venue where Ashley has performed.



Ashley sat in the booth and I took some photos using the mirror light of the booth