100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 455 : Paul

When I was doing my photoshoot with Ashley on Wednesday, I intended to take the final few phots at “Speakers Corner”, the Brian Clough Statue.



When we got there, we saw Paul sat by the statue.



Paul saw we were going to take some photos…



“Do you want me to move away?”



“No you are OK, stay there, actually, I could take a photo of you, I am an amateur photographer, I shoot strangers on the street, you will be a cool stranger. What type of hat are you wearing?” … I knew it was a pork pie hat, but it was a good discussion point to break the ice

“It’s a pork pie hat, it was worn as part of the Jamaican Reggae scene”



“Two tone and Ska too and you look very cool” I replied.



Paul is a postie from Long Eaton, Derbyshire. I asked hm if the people on his round liked his style. Paul told me he worked on parcels rather than delivering letters. I told Paul I was a “Christmas Postie” when I was a student, a perk of having a Dad who was a postie !!!



Paul told me about the annual Grand Flaneur Walk in London. It’s a walk through central London for over a hundred dapper chaps and chapettes all dressed elegantly and posh. He recommended it a must visit event for photographers.



That was it, we discussed music as I had introduced Ashley to him and the very cold weather (my lenses were getting damp in the sub zero temperatures).



Thank you for letting me take your photo Paul.



BTW : I’ve sent some photos to Paul and he really likes them and the pork pie hat, the origin of the Pork Pie goes back to the 19th century USA. Famous jazz musicians wore the hat as part of their stage outfits. Then in the 1920s the hat began to spread across to Europe (Google told me that)

