Dancing on Ice by phil_howcroft
Photo 3359

Dancing on Ice

The show "Dancing on Ice" returns to British TV screens tomorrow night .

These ducks seem to be practicing / auditioning for the show on the frozen lake in Arnold's Duck Park
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
Lol, they seem to encounter some technical difficulties :-). A fun pic.
January 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
LoL! 😆 Nice capture
January 11th, 2025  
