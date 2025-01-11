Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
Dancing on Ice
The show "Dancing on Ice" returns to British TV screens tomorrow night .
These ducks seem to be practicing / auditioning for the show on the frozen lake in Arnold's Duck Park
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
2
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th January 2025 4:00pm
Tags
ducks
,
ice
,
winter
,
mallard
,
frozen
,
mallards
,
lake"
,
lake"frozen
Corinne C
ace
Lol, they seem to encounter some technical difficulties :-). A fun pic.
January 11th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
LoL! 😆 Nice capture
January 11th, 2025
