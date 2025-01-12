Sign up
Previous
Photo 3360
Frost
This is Arnot Hill Park Arnold, more commonly known as the "Duck Park"
We went for a walk yesterday afternoon, just catching the last light of the day.
The temperature never got above 0c all day, the lake was frozen and the grass rock hard and white.
Elsie and Jane are in the middle of the frame waiting for me to "catch up"
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
6
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
winter
,
clouds
,
park
,
cold
,
frost
,
arnold
,
arnot hill park
,
parklike
Mags
ace
A very beautiful winter scene!
January 12th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you so much mags
January 12th, 2025
Philippa R
brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr lovely shot but I feel the cold!
January 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely winter scene. A high of 4°C predicted for tomorrow, according to the iPhone - it has been known to lie tho 😜
January 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful cold winter's day - a lovely composed scene !
January 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So interesting (to a Canadian!!) with the grass very green under the frost. That doesn't happen often here. Lovely composition. Jane and Elsie are so patient.
January 13th, 2025
