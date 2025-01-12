Previous
Frost by phil_howcroft
Photo 3360

Frost

This is Arnot Hill Park Arnold, more commonly known as the "Duck Park"

We went for a walk yesterday afternoon, just catching the last light of the day.

The temperature never got above 0c all day, the lake was frozen and the grass rock hard and white.

Elsie and Jane are in the middle of the frame waiting for me to "catch up"

12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very beautiful winter scene!
January 12th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thank you so much mags
January 12th, 2025  
Philippa R
brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr lovely shot but I feel the cold!
January 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely winter scene. A high of 4°C predicted for tomorrow, according to the iPhone - it has been known to lie tho 😜
January 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful cold winter's day - a lovely composed scene !
January 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So interesting (to a Canadian!!) with the grass very green under the frost. That doesn't happen often here. Lovely composition. Jane and Elsie are so patient.
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact