100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 456 : Jessica by phil_howcroft
Photo 3361

I went on a photowalk into Nottingham this afternoon with my little whippet Elsie. It was our first photowalk of the year.

The cold weather is still hanging around, so we both wore “big coats”.

We wandered around my usual routes but the city centre was unusually quiet. I thought I was going to return “strangerless” but as we walked down Clumber Street, Jessica spotted Elsie and made a connection with her. I introduced Elsie and as we chatted I asked her if she would be part of my strangers project.

Jessica was front of house to a Mobile phone repair shop. Jessica told me the shop has been open for about 3 months and buts / sells and repairs phones and other tech items.

Jessica asked me where I was from, noting my northern accent. I told her I’d lived in Nottingham for over 40 years.

Jessica is “Nottingham born and bred” (her words) from Clifton.

When I asked Jessica for a photo somebody from the shop also joined her for a photo, Daniel.

I asked if Daniel was one of her co workers and Jessica told me he was one of the shops most loyal customers.

I asked Jessica if she would stand against the door frame, so my composition would be "a frame within a frame"

After the shoot we exchanged socials and I thanked Jessica for the shoot
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Fab portrait, love the soft tones here and the yellow framing.
January 13th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@nannasgotitgoingon thanks Elisa , a frame within a frame composition
January 13th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great portrait as usual
January 13th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
@phil_howcroft Oh yes of course 😀
January 13th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@nannasgotitgoingon 👍
January 13th, 2025  
