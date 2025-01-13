100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 456 : Jessica

I went on a photowalk into Nottingham this afternoon with my little whippet Elsie. It was our first photowalk of the year.



The cold weather is still hanging around, so we both wore “big coats”.



We wandered around my usual routes but the city centre was unusually quiet. I thought I was going to return “strangerless” but as we walked down Clumber Street, Jessica spotted Elsie and made a connection with her. I introduced Elsie and as we chatted I asked her if she would be part of my strangers project.



Jessica was front of house to a Mobile phone repair shop. Jessica told me the shop has been open for about 3 months and buts / sells and repairs phones and other tech items.



Jessica asked me where I was from, noting my northern accent. I told her I’d lived in Nottingham for over 40 years.



Jessica is “Nottingham born and bred” (her words) from Clifton.



When I asked Jessica for a photo somebody from the shop also joined her for a photo, Daniel.



I asked if Daniel was one of her co workers and Jessica told me he was one of the shops most loyal customers.



I asked Jessica if she would stand against the door frame, so my composition would be "a frame within a frame"



After the shoot we exchanged socials and I thanked Jessica for the shoot