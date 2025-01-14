Sign up
Previous
Photo 3362
The Exchange , Nottingham
I've been here before on my 365 but the location, The Exchange shopping mall Nottingham is always very photogenic.
Looks good on black if you can do an extra click
14th January 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3433
photos
116
followers
96
following
921% complete
View this month »
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
13th January 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
exchange
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
the exchange
,
streetie
Wendy
ace
Nice street shot.
January 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great b&w! Beautiful arched ceilings and light.
January 14th, 2025
