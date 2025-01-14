Previous
The Exchange , Nottingham by phil_howcroft
The Exchange , Nottingham

I've been here before on my 365 but the location, The Exchange shopping mall Nottingham is always very photogenic.

14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

Wendy
Nice street shot.
January 14th, 2025  
Mags
Great b&w! Beautiful arched ceilings and light.
January 14th, 2025  
