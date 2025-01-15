100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 457 : Mei

This is Mei who I met in the Arboretum park this afternoon, she was hand feeding a squirrelI.



I saw her on a grass bank kneeling down and the squirrel was taking food from her hands.



“What are you feeding the squirrel?”



“Nuts, he doesn’t like the raisins”



“Do you know him?”



“Yes he’s the only one who trusts me, I recognise his wet tail”



“Aww that’s lovely, have you given him a name”



“I call him Orman… Norman without the N”



Orman then chased off another squirrel



“He’s very territorial”



Orman then came and said hello to me and I offered him my hand but he soon went back to Mei when he realised I had nothing for him.



“Can I take a photo of you feeding him?”



“Yes of course you can”



I then introduced myself to Mei (pronounced May, it’s Chinese, her parents liked the name) and asked permission to take some photos of her.



Mei is a 1st year Film student at Nottingham Trent Uni and enjoys the calmness and tranquility of the park away from the hustle and bustle of the city campus. When I asked her what her genre of film is, she told me “weird stuff”, although it was Horror that got her into films. She’d love to be a Film Director on graduation, but recognises it’s a tough industry, but hopes doing well at Uni might open doors for her.



I showed her the photos (she liked them) and we exchanged socials.



Thank you for letting me take your photo Mei, good luck with your studies.