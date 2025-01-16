Previous
Underneath the Tramlines by phil_howcroft
Photo 3364

Underneath the Tramlines

This walkway connects Canal Street and a Further Education College to the Lace Market. The trams lines are on top of the walkway.

It has a crowd funded basket ball court and skate park. I've photographed several strangers down the walkway and took photos of the basketball.

It's a vibrant area a bit scary maybe to some people. I've noticed in recent weeks / months that several rough sleepers are frequenting the area, I was asked for "some change" on Wednesday.

Rough sleeping seems to be more and more common in the city centre and has found it ways to the suburbs too, a sad reflection of life in 2025.

16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very interesting art in camo colors!
January 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , good shout
January 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely mural to cheer the place up.
January 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice attempt to cheer the area up.
January 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford It is a vibrant and well used area Carole , lots of young people skateboarding and chilling out , it looks a tad harsh and very urban , but I like wandering between the pillars
January 17th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
A very intriguing shot. Love the colors and perspective.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact