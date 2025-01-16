Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3364
Underneath the Tramlines
This walkway connects Canal Street and a Further Education College to the Lace Market. The trams lines are on top of the walkway.
It has a crowd funded basket ball court and skate park. I've photographed several strangers down the walkway and took photos of the basketball.
It's a vibrant area a bit scary maybe to some people. I've noticed in recent weeks / months that several rough sleepers are frequenting the area, I was asked for "some change" on Wednesday.
Rough sleeping seems to be more and more common in the city centre and has found it ways to the suburbs too, a sad reflection of life in 2025.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3436
photos
117
followers
96
following
921% complete
View this month »
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
Latest from all albums
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
72
3363
3364
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
15th January 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
urban
,
walkway
,
pillars
Mags
ace
Very interesting art in camo colors!
January 16th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , good shout
January 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely mural to cheer the place up.
January 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice attempt to cheer the area up.
January 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
It is a vibrant and well used area Carole , lots of young people skateboarding and chilling out , it looks a tad harsh and very urban , but I like wandering between the pillars
January 17th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
A very intriguing shot. Love the colors and perspective.
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close