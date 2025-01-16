Underneath the Tramlines

This walkway connects Canal Street and a Further Education College to the Lace Market. The trams lines are on top of the walkway.



It has a crowd funded basket ball court and skate park. I've photographed several strangers down the walkway and took photos of the basketball.



It's a vibrant area a bit scary maybe to some people. I've noticed in recent weeks / months that several rough sleepers are frequenting the area, I was asked for "some change" on Wednesday.



Rough sleeping seems to be more and more common in the city centre and has found it ways to the suburbs too, a sad reflection of life in 2025.



