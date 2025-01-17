100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 458 : Amber

Amber is my second stranger from the Arboretum park on Wednesday afternoon.



I saw Amber taking a photo with her mobile phone of the low winter sun shining on a grassy bank and the Victorian Band Stand.



“The light is lovely” I said to her.



“Yes it is, it’s a pity I don’t have my proper camera with me”



“Ahh right what do you shoot with?”



“I have a Nikon”



“Ahh right I shoot with Sony”



I then get my Sony A6700 out of my bag and show it to Amber.



“It’s a nice camera, what do you shoot with it?”



“Well actually, I do street photography / portraits, I take photos of people I meet on the streets”



Amber smiles, she knows what I am going to say next…



“Is it OK to take a photo of you?, I’m not dodgy, this is my Instagram account, you can see most of my street strangers here”



I show Amber my photos on my phone.



Amber is a 3rd year Fashion student at Nottingham Trent Uni’, she’s from Newark on Trent. I told her I worked in Newark in the 90’s and we had a little chat about Newark.



I asked her if she had to do a fashion show as part of her final year. Amber told me her final year project would be a film rather than a fashion show, the film showing the relationship between clothes and skin (that was my understanding of what she told me), She said she may need to collaborate with some film students to produce the film (she could potentially liaise with Mei, my previous stranger).



I took the photos wide open to get some lovely bokeh, in the winter bushes.



I thanked Amber for allowing me to take her photo and we bumped fists / shook hands”



Amber was walking back into the city towards the Uni’ campus. I was walking that way too, but told Amber to go ahead of me, as I didn’t want her to feel pressured after the shoot).



Thank you for the photos Amber, I hope your 3rd year film is a success.