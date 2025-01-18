Previous
We Are Bolton by phil_howcroft
Photo 3366

We Are Bolton

I did my 240 mile round trip to Bolton today to watch the Wanderers play host to Cambridge United.

Our form is indifferent, our football mixed, our Tiki-taka football cannot be played confidently by 3rd tier footballers, teams know how to play against us. Our supporters are unhappy , arguing amongst each other when people boo and shout for a change of manager.

We struggled to draw 2-2 agains a relegation threatened Cambridge.

It's been a hard watch being a Wanderer at the moment ! In fact it's been a hard watch since I started watching them over 50 years ago !!!

Anyway this is the main entrance to the Toughsheet Community Stadium (not a turnstile for supporters btw)

18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
922% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sounds like a bit of a rough patch for the team….. bet they are glad they have committed fans like you!
January 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , at some point I have to hang up my boots !!! Maybe when I get my 60 years service !!!!
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact