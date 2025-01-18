We Are Bolton

I did my 240 mile round trip to Bolton today to watch the Wanderers play host to Cambridge United.



Our form is indifferent, our football mixed, our Tiki-taka football cannot be played confidently by 3rd tier footballers, teams know how to play against us. Our supporters are unhappy , arguing amongst each other when people boo and shout for a change of manager.



We struggled to draw 2-2 agains a relegation threatened Cambridge.



It's been a hard watch being a Wanderer at the moment ! In fact it's been a hard watch since I started watching them over 50 years ago !!!



Anyway this is the main entrance to the Toughsheet Community Stadium (not a turnstile for supporters btw)



